UN's SRSG: UN aid offered to Iraq's elections is the biggest

Shafaq News/ The aid the United Nations (UN) will offer to the Iraqi parliamentary elections in October will be the biggest worldwide, Special Representative of the Secretary-General (SRSG) for the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI), Jeanine Hennis Plasschaert, said in a press conference she held today, Tuesday, in Iraq's capital city, Baghdad. With 130 international experts, the UN personnel to be deployed in the 2021 elections in Iraq will be five folds those deployed in the 2018 elections, Plasschaert said, October elections will be different than its predecessor in 2018. UNAMI's chief addressed the candidates who promised to pay $200 in exchange for a picture of the ballot as proof that the voters cast their vote in their favor, "you are wasting your money. Phones will not be allowed inside the ballot booth." "The electoral process shall be comprehensive. We will spur women to cast their votes and participate," she said.

