UN's Guterres values Al-Kadhimi's role in maintaining civil peace in Iraq

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi met with the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, in New York, on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

During the meeting, they discussed the situation in Iraq and the government's efforts to mitigate political differences by adopting the national dialogue initiative between political forces.

The discussion touched on the situation in displacement camps and the government's efforts to close most of them and return the IDPs to their areas of origin.

For his part, the Secretary-General of the United Nations valued the role of the Prime Minister in maintaining civil peace in Iraq and supported his national dialogue initiative between political forces and striving to achieve a political solution.

The meeting discussed education in Iraq and the government's keenness to improve it and develop the infrastructure by starting to build 1,000 schools across Iraq as a first phase.

The meeting focused on the issue of drought and its significant effects on Iraq. The Prime Minister stressed the importance of helping Iraq in this area connected to citizens' lives and the country's economy. For his part, Guterres emphasized the need to address the drought problem that Iraq suffers due to what some riparian countries are doing to change the course of rivers.

Al-Kadhimi expressed his thanks for the United Nations mission's efforts in helping Iraq hold transparent and fair elections, applauding the role of the United Nations and its development programs to enhance local capacities and rehabilitate those affected by terrorism and its projects of environment and sustainable development.

Guterres affirmed his rejection of the attacks that violated Iraq's sovereignty. He also declared his support for Iraq's unity and contradiction of interfering in its internal affairs.