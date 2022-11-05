Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

UN's Guterres congratulates President Rahid on his election

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-11-05T10:45:35+0000
UN's Guterres congratulates President Rahid on his election

Shafaq News/ The UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres congratulated Abdul Latif Rashid on his election as President of the Republic of Iraq.

Guterres expressed confidence in President Rashid, "your experience and leadership will have a decisive role in building a united federal democratic state that serves the interests of the Iraqi people."

The Secretary-General considered forming a government with full power necessary to "build a better future for the Iraqi people, including women and youth."

He confirmed his commitment to continue cooperating with the Government of Iraq and President Rashid and stressed that UNAMI would continue supporting the country.

related

UN's Secretary-General urges respect for Iraq's sovereignty

Date: 2022-09-29 06:42:11
UN's Secretary-General urges respect for Iraq's sovereignty

UN Secretary-General welcomes the formation of Iraq's new government

Date: 2022-10-28 15:45:03
UN Secretary-General welcomes the formation of Iraq's new government

Al-Siyada Coalition to vote for Abdul Latif Rashid for Presidency

Date: 2022-10-13 10:22:17
Al-Siyada Coalition to vote for Abdul Latif Rashid for Presidency

The inauguration of President Abdel Latif Rashid is to be held next Sunday

Date: 2022-10-14 20:53:32
The inauguration of President Abdel Latif Rashid is to be held next Sunday

Iraq's President and PM call for concerted efforts to implement the cabinet's program

Date: 2022-10-29 20:12:07
Iraq's President and PM call for concerted efforts to implement the cabinet's program

The Iraqi president heads to Algeria in the first presidency visit 

Date: 2022-10-31 12:46:08
The Iraqi president heads to Algeria in the first presidency visit 

US Secretary praises the "peaceful and democratic" procedure in electing the head of state in Iraq

Date: 2022-11-05 06:28:21
US Secretary praises the "peaceful and democratic" procedure in electing the head of state in Iraq

UN Secretary-General praises Iraq's role in converging of views among regional countries

Date: 2022-02-25 17:41:35
UN Secretary-General praises Iraq's role in converging of views among regional countries