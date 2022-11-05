UN's Guterres congratulates President Rahid on his election

Shafaq News/ The UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres congratulated Abdul Latif Rashid on his election as President of the Republic of Iraq.

Guterres expressed confidence in President Rashid, "your experience and leadership will have a decisive role in building a united federal democratic state that serves the interests of the Iraqi people."

The Secretary-General considered forming a government with full power necessary to "build a better future for the Iraqi people, including women and youth."

He confirmed his commitment to continue cooperating with the Government of Iraq and President Rashid and stressed that UNAMI would continue supporting the country.