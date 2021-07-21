UN expresses concern over Iraqi refugees' increasing numbers in Europe

Shafaq News/ The President of the European Council, Charles Michel, expressed concern over the entry of increasing numbers of Iraqi citizens to the Union's countries.

This came in an online meeting that took place yesterday between Michel and the Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.

A reliable European source quoted Michel saying, "We expect from Iraq firm stances and actions in this matter, especially in terms of respecting the principle of readmission stipulated in the Partnership and Cooperation Agreement concluded between Brussels and Baghdad."

The Lithuanian authorities had previously accused Belarus of organizing trips for Iraqi citizens to its territory in preparation for their illegal passage to the Union countries, holding Iraq a large part of the responsibility.

The source added that European and Iraqi officials also discussed cooperation in the fight against terrorism under the auspices of the Global Coalition, where Michel offered his condolences to Al-Kadhimi for the Sadr city attack victims.

Michel and Al-Kadhimi also shed light on ways to deepen bilateral relations, as well as the Iraqi elections scheduled for next October.

Al-Kadhimi's office said in a statement, yesterday, that the latter had a televised call with the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, during which they discussed relations between Iraq and the European Union and ways to develop them, the file of Iraqi refugees and displaced persons, addressing the problems they face, and ways to return them to their homes after Securing the appropriate conditions for this.

Al-Kadhimi expressed, according to the statement, Iraq's adherence to the approach of establishing the best strategic relations with European countries, developing the level of economic and commercial cooperation with major European companies, and benefiting from the European experience in post-war advancement and presenting it as a model for development.

The Iraqi Prime Minister affirmed his aspiration for the European Union to support the reforms undertaken by the government within the framework of the white paper, which includes financial, economic, and institutional reforms, and the great challenges it faces.