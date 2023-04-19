UN expresses concern about displacement of families after closure of Al-Jadaa Iraqi camp

Shafaq News/ The United Nations Coordinator for Humanitarian Affairs in Iraq has expressed concern about the Iraqi authorities' closure of the Al-Jadaa-5 camp, resulting in the displacement of 342 families.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the Office called on the government of Iraq to ensure the safety and well-being of those who were forced to leave the camp.

"The humanitarian community is concerned by the impact of the closure of the camp on 18 April by the Government of Iraq, without adequate notification and preparation for the IDPs and the receiving communities."

The United Nations in Iraq pledged to continue working closely with the Iraqi authorities to ensure the "sustainable reintegration of those 1,566 former camp residents, with almost two-thirds children."

The UN also urges the relevant authorities to ensure IDPs can return to their homes or places of habitual residence, integrate locally or relocate voluntarily to another part of the country in a safe and dignified manner.

Jadaa camp in the Anbar Governorate was established in 2014 during the ISIS conflict and was home to thousands of Iraqis displaced due to the conflict.

On Tuesday, the Iraqi Ministry of Migration and Displacement announced the complete closure of the Al-Jadaa-5 camp in Nineveh Governorate, following the "voluntary return of all the displaced to their areas of the original residence," as part of the government's program to end the displacement file in the country.