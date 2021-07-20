UN condemns the Sadr city attack; Tehran expresses readiness to support Iraq

Shafaq News/ The Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, stressed today the need for those responsible for the terrorist attack in Baghdad to be brought to justice as soon as possible.

This was stated by his deputy spokesman, Farhan Haq, who said in a statement, "This deadly attack ahead of the Eid al-Adha holiday is a reminder to all of us that the scourge of terrorism knows no borders. The Secretary-General stresses the need to bring the perpetrators to justice as soon as possible."

The Secretary-General of the United Nations condemned the terrorist attack, expressed condolences to the victims' families, and wished a speedy recovery for the injured.

For his part, the Spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Saeed Khatibzadeh, also condemned the terrorist attack that targeted Sadr City in Baghdad.

Khatibzadeh affirmed Iran's readiness to cooperate with Iraq against terrorism.

The Foreign Ministry's media department quoted Khatibzadeh saying, "these brutal acts came in the context of the ominous terrorist scenario against Iraq, which affected the oppressed Iraqi people on the threshold of Eid al-Adha."

He stressed his country's readiness to cooperate with the Iraqi government to end terrorist activities targeting Iraq.

A security source had told Shafaq News Agency that a suicide bomber wearing an explosive belt blew himself up in the middle of Al-Whailat market in Sadr City, yesterday, killing 27 and injuring 45 others.