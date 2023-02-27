UN chief to visit Baghdad, Erbil this week
Shafaq News/ UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will visit the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, this week on Wednesday, a government source revealed.
The source told Shafaq News Agency that Guterres will hold a series of meetings with the three heads of the state and a slew of politicians and government officials.
"The UN chief is slated to leave Baghdad for Erbil on Thursday to meet with Kurdish leaders and government figures," the source concluded.