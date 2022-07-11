Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

UN chief appoints a deputy to Hennis-Plasschaert, speaks Arabic

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-07-11T18:12:41+0000
UN chief appoints a deputy to Hennis-Plasschaert, speaks Arabic

Shafaq News/ United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres today announced the appointment of Claudio Cordone of Italy as his new Deputy Special Representative for Political Affairs and Electoral Assistance of the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) in lieu of Ingibjörg Sólrún Gísladóttir of Iceland.

"Cordone brings to this position more than 35 years of experience in international relations, international human rights and humanitarian law, including as Director of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) in Lebanon, where he has been serving since 2017," an official statement said, "during this time, he also briefly served as the interim Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Lebanon.  Previously, he served as Director of the Human Rights, Transitional Justice and Rule of Law Division with the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL), as well as Representative of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights in the country (2013-2017)."

"He worked with the International Center for Transitional Justice (ICTJ) and spent over 25 years with Amnesty International in multiple capacities, including a six-month tenure as interim Secretary-General in 2010.  From 1997 to 1998, he served as Chief of the Human Rights Office with the United Nations Mission in Bosnia and Herzegovina (UNMIBH)."

Cordone holds a law degree from Sapienza University of Rome and completed a Master of Arts in Arab Studies at Georgetown University, Washington.

Cordone speaks English, French, Italian and Arabic, the statement said.

related

The United States announced $5.2 million grant to the UNAMI elections monitoring team

Date: 2021-08-26 06:26:42
The United States announced $5.2 million grant to the UNAMI elections monitoring team

UNAMI extends Ramadan greeting to Iraqis

Date: 2022-04-02 11:22:58
UNAMI extends Ramadan greeting to Iraqis

UNAMI welcomes the Sinjar agreement between Baghdad and Erbil

Date: 2020-10-09 16:48:51
UNAMI welcomes the Sinjar agreement between Baghdad and Erbil

UNAMI denies allegations of irregularities recorded on the special voting day

Date: 2021-10-08 15:26:04
UNAMI denies allegations of irregularities recorded on the special voting day

UNAMI, the UK condemn the latest attack on Erbil

Date: 2022-05-02 09:50:48
UNAMI, the UK condemn the latest attack on Erbil

Early elections to be held at the scheduled time, a presidential statement confirms

Date: 2021-01-14 19:09:36
Early elections to be held at the scheduled time, a presidential statement confirms

UNAMI: the objective of the election is improving governance

Date: 2021-10-11 18:42:16
UNAMI: the objective of the election is improving governance

UNAMI extends Eid greetings to the Iraqi people 

Date: 2022-05-02 15:11:27
UNAMI extends Eid greetings to the Iraqi people 