UN calls for repealing laws that justify violence against women in Iraq

Shafaq News/ The United Nations in Iraq on Sunday condemned the abhorrent killing of Tiba al-Ali, a 22-year-old woman.

"The avoidable death of Tiba is a regretful reminder of the violence and injustice that still exists against women and girls in Iraq today," the UN said in a statement, "so-called honour killing and other forms of gender-based violence violate human rights and cannot be tolerated."

"We urge the Council of Representatives to strengthen the institutional framework, including repealing Articles 41 and Article 409 of Iraq's penal code, and call for the enactment of a law that explicitly criminalizes gender-based violence, in accordance with international human rights standards, together with improved services for survivors and those at risk," the statement sai.

The United Nations caed on the Government of Iraq to "support laws and policies to prevent violence against women and girls, take all necessary measures to address impunity by ensuring that all perpetrators of such crimes are brought to justice and the rights of women and girls are protected."

The death of a young YouTube star at the hands of her father has sparked outrage in Iraq, as so-called “honour” killings continue in the conservative country.

Al-Ali, 22, was killed by her father on 31 January in the southern governorate of al-Diwaniya, interior ministry spokesperson Saad Maan said on Twitter on Friday.

Police had attempted to mediate between Ali – who lived in Turkey and was visiting Iraq– and her relatives to “resolve the family dispute in a definitive manner”, Maan said.

Ali’s father was reported to have been unhappy about her decision to live alone in Turkey.

Ali had gained a following on YouTube, where she posted videos of her daily life and in which her fiance often appeared.

Her death has sparked uproar among Iraqis on social media, who have called for protests in Baghdad on Sunday to demand justice in response to her death.

“Women in our societies are hostage to backward customs due to the absence of legal deterrents and government measures – which currently are not commensurate with the size of domestic violence crimes,” wrote veteran politician Ala Talabani on Twitter.