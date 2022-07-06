Report

UN calls for an investigation into the injury of a demining team in Iraq

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-07-06T11:44:07+0000
UN calls for an investigation into the injury of a demining team in Iraq

Shafaq News/ UN Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) said on Wednesday that seven people were injured when an IED struck a vehicle carrying a demining team in northern Iraq.

“The IED exploded under a minibus that was transporting a demining team of Iraqi men and women from Global Clearance Solutions (GCS) to a work site in Tel Keif, northeast of Mosul, Ninewa Governorate. The injured were transported to hospital and reported to be in stable condition. The Iraqi authorities have been notified.” UNAMI said.

The Mission wished the injured speedy recovery and added that the United Nations urged the “authorities to thoroughly investigate the incident and ensure adequate security for the deminers.”

“GCS has been a partner of the UN Mine Action Service (UNMAS) for the last three years for its clearance operations in Ninewa. These operations are essential to enable safe and dignified returns and the safety of communities. The United Nations stresses that clearance work will continue in Ninewa with added risk mitigation measures in place.” UNAMI said.

