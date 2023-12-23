UN Special Representative for Iraq: the United Nations is committed to supporting Iraq

"Looking back to last year, I stated that, with political stability and bright opportunities on the horizon, Iraq stood an excellent chance of rapidly advancing its sustainable development. One year later, important steps and promising initiatives have indeed emerged." Hennis-Plasschaert said in her year-end message.

"But while the country is well positioned to seize the many opportunities in front of it, doing so will not be an easy feat. Hence, I can only reiterate the words of Secretary-General Antonio Guterres during his visit earlier this year: "The United Nations is committed to supporting Iraq in the consolidation of its democratic institutions and the advancement of peace, sustainable development, and human rights for all Iraqis."