UN Special Representative for Iraq condemns Erbil Attack

Shafaq News/ the Special Representative for Iraq and Head of the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) condemned on Thursday the explosives-laden drone’s attack that targeted Erbil International Airport.

“Last night’s events in the Kurdistan Region are another example of reckless attempts to inflame tensions and threaten Iraq’s stability. We condemn these acts of violence and urge the Federal and Kurdistan governments to act swiftly and in unison to prevent further escalation.” Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert said on Twitter.

Kurdistan’s Ministry of Interior said, on Wednesday evening, that an attack targeted Erbil International Airport was carried out with a drone.

The Ministry said a drone dropped explosives (TNT) near U.S. forces stationed at Erbil airport in northern Iraq late on Wednesday, with no immediate reports of casualties.

"Fortunately, the explosion resulted in only material damages without any human losses” the Ministry added.