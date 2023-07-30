UN Special Envoy to Iraq visits Tehran for diplomatic talks

Shafaq News / In an announcement by Iranian state media, it has been reported that Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, the United Nations' Special Representative for Iraq, is scheduled to embark on a visit to the capital, Tehran, on Sunday, leading a delegation from UNAMI (United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq).

According to the official Iranian news agency "Mehr," Plasschaert is set to engage in meetings and exchange views with several officials in the country, including Foreign Minister Hussein Amir-Abdollahian.