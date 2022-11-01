Report

UN Special Envoy to Iraq: PM Al-Sudani is aware of the priorities he would have to address

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-11-01T10:14:56+0000
Shafaq News/ On Monday, the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Iraq and Head of UNAMI, Jeanine Hennis Plassheart, hoped Erbil and Baghdad would solve the outstanding problems.

On the sidelines of MERI Forum 2022, the UN Envoy told Shafaq News Agency that the new Iraqi Government faces many challenges and “prime minister (Al-Sudani) is very much aware of the priorities he would have to address.”

Concerning addressing the outstanding issues between the Kurdish Regional Government and Baghdad, she pointed out, “I know there is an agreement between Erbil and Baghdad to work on all the outstanding issues, and I believe that both sides are serious about this .”

The Middle East Research Institute (MERI) holds a two-day forum in Erbil, bringing local, national, and international policy-makers, academics, civil society leaders, journalists, diplomats, and opinion leaders to debate the urgent, high-priority issues that are affecting both Iraq and the wider region; and offer solutions to stakeholders and decision-makers.

