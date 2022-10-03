UN Security Council to discuss the situation in Iraq tomorrow
Category: Iraq News
Date: 2022-10-03T07:59:55+0000
Shafaq News/ The United Nations (UN) Security Council will hold a session on the situation concerning Iraq on Tuesday, the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) said in a media advisory on Monday.
"Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for Iraq, Ms. Jeanine Hennis Plasschaert, is expected to brief the session on developments in Iraq and the UN Assistance Mission for Iraq," it said.