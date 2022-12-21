UN Security Council condemns Kirkuk's bloody attack

Shafaq News/ The United Nations Security Council on Wednesday condemned the bloody attacks that took place near Kirkuk and Albu Bali earlier this week.

The attacks, which were claimed by Islamic State (ISIS), resulted in the death of at least nine Iraqi policemen and eight civilians.

"The members of the Security Council expressed their deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims and to the Government of Iraq, and they wished a speedy and full recovery to those who were injured," an official statement said.

"The members of the Security Council reiterated their support for the independence, sovereignty, unity. territorial integrity, democratic process, and prosperity of Iraq," it added.

The members of the Security Council reaffirmed that "terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security."

The members of the Security Council underlined "the need to hold perpetrators, organizers, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism accountable and bring them to justice, and urged all States. in accordance with their obligations under international law and relevant Security Council resolutions, to cooperate actively with the Government of Iraq and all other relevant authorities in this regard."

"The members of the Security Council reiterated that any acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, wherever, whenever and by whomsoever committed. They reaffirmed the need for all States to combat by all means, in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations and other obligations under international law, including international human rights law, international refugee law and international humanitarian law, threats to international peace and security caused by terrorist acts."

"The members of the Security Council reaffirmed their support for Iraq's security and the continued fight against terrorism, including against ISIL/Da'esh," it concluded.

At least nine federal police officers have been killed in a bombing in north-central Iraq near the oil-rich city of Kirkuk.

The bomb struck the policemen’s convoy on Sunday near the village of Safra, about 30km (20 miles) southwest of Kirkuk. Two other officers were critically injured.

The Islamic State said on its Telegram channel that it had carried out the attack.

ISIS which had captured swathes of territory in Iraq and Syria in 2014, was defeated by an international military coalition, led by the United States. The armed group lost its last stronghold in 2019, but its sleeper cells continue to carry out attacks in Iraq and Syria.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, who ordered a hunt for the perpetrators, said security forces should show "vigilance, carefully inspect the roads and not provide any opportunity for terrorist elements".