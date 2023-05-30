UN Security Council Set to Renew UNAMI Mandate Amid Discord Over Strategic Review Parameters

Shafaq News/ The United Nations Security Council on Tuesday is slated to vote on a resolution to extend the mandate of the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) for another year, despite some disquiet over the scope and parameters of a proposed strategic review.

The resolution, initially circulated by the U.S., the penholder on Iraq, earlier this month, underwent extensive negotiations and revisions following resistance from China and Russia. The Council, notwithstanding minor divergences, remains largely unanimous in its support for UNAMI and its mandate. However, an burgeoning consensus among Council members demands the mission's long-term configuration be reassessed in light of Iraq's burgeoning political and security environments.

"The Iraqi government concurs with the Council's sentiment for reviewing UNAMI's mandate," said Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein in a recent letter to Secretary-General António Guterres.

The pending resolution, currently under discussion, tasks the Secretary-General with conducting an independent strategic review of UNAMI, due no later than 31 March 2024. The scope of the review is to evaluate the current threats to Iraq's peace and security, UNAMI's relevance, and provide recommendations for optimising UNAMI's mandate. Additionally, it will consider effective regional cooperation on border security, landmine clearance, energy, water, climate change, and refugee issues.

"Council negotiations were largely concentrated on the request for the strategic review. Members universally welcomed the idea, but the specific parameters sparked heated debates," according to sources familiar with the proceedings

Key actors like China, Russia, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) advocated for prioritizing consultation with the Iraqi government, sparking pushback from other members, including Ecuador, France, Japan, Malta, Switzerland, and the UK, who argued for wider consultation.

A point of contention was also the focus on regional cooperation and the seemingly broad scope of the review. The inclusion of climate change, in particular, was the subject of significant discussion, with countries like the UAE proposing new clauses.

Despite the occasional discord and the negotiation hurdles, members are expected to adopt the draft resolution unanimously. The ultimate objective remains ensuring the UNAMI's mandate and mission structure remain relevant and effective in supporting Iraq in the face of evolving political and security scenarios.