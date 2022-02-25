UN Secretary-General praises Iraq's role in converging of views among regional countries

2022-02-25

Shafaq News/ The Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, said to the Iraqi Minister of Foreign Affairs that he has a keen desire to visit Iraq. In a statement, the Iraqi Foreign Ministry said that Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein met with the UN Secretary-General at the United Nations headquarters in New York to discuss the latest developments in Iraq and the region. "Iraq expresses thanks to the United Nations for its support in various fields, the efforts of the United Nations Mission (UNAMI) in Baghdad, and the assistance to displaced families in cooperation with international organizations to provide the necessities to enhance security and stability in Iraq." The Ministry said. "We look forward to a greater role for the United Nations in rebuilding the infrastructure of Iraqi cities and the return of the displaced to their areas." Minister Hussein praised the role of the United Nations and the Security Council in supporting the electoral process in Iraq, noting that the political forces are "intensifying dialogues to form the new government” The Iraqi Minister touched on Iraq's relations with neighboring countries and the Arab Gulf states stressing that Iraq's current policy is based on the principles of "dialogue, communication, and building good and balanced relations to solve outstanding problems." For his part, Guterres congratulated Iraq for the adoption of Security Council resolution 2621 on February 22, 2022, stressing, "We are committed to fully supporting Iraq, and we highly value its role in building bridges among the regional states and bringing opposites together at one table, as he did in Baghdad Conference for Cooperation and Partnership." The UN Secretary-General hoped that the Iraqi government would continue this fruitful foreign policy and that Iraq would play its pivotal role in the region. Guterres expressed his keen desire to visit Iraq, and the Iraqi Minister said the Iraqi people fully welcome him.

