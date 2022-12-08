UN Secretary-General expresses support to Al-Sudani’s government

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Prime Minister, Muhammad S. al-Sudani, received a phone call from the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres.

During the call, Al-Sudani, who is in Riyadh to participate in the Arab-Chinese summit, praised the efforts of the United Nations in assisting Iraq in many humanitarian and development files and thanked the UN Secretary-General for supporting Iraq's "sovereignty and security."

Guterres expressed the United Nations' readiness to cooperate with the new Iraqi government in various files, including the environment, water shortages, and climate change.

Guterres praised Iraq's regional "pivotal role" as a "bridge for establishing stability in the region."