UN Secretary-General and Iraqi FM Discuss Regional Affairs

Shafaq News / the Foreign Minister of Iraq, Fuad Hussein, expressed his anticipation for the insights of the United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, regarding the current state of affairs in the region, shortly after his arrival in Iraq.

During a joint press conference with Guterres, Hussein affirmed the interactive nature of Iraq's relationship with the United Nations and conveyed his gratitude for the Secretary-General's support of Iraq's political and democratic processes.

Hussein additionally expressed his eagerness for extensive discussions and meetings with the Secretary-General, concerning the developments of the political situation in Iraq, the region and the world. Given the array of national, regional, and global challenges, Hussein emphasized the need for exchanging perspectives, and said he looks forward to the Secretary-General's support in confronting such challenges.

Furthermore, Hussein underscored the significance of hearing the Secretary-General's propositions and ideas, particularly in regards to the regional situation and security.

For his part, Guterres expressed his contentment to be in Baghdad and shared his conviction that solidarity with Iraq entails supporting its institutions and exhibiting confidence that the Iraqi people will surmount the challenges and obstacles that they face.

He articulated his solidarity with the Iraqi populace and conveyed his aspiration for Iraq's future to be one of prosperity and stability.

Guterres is expected to meet with the Iraqi presidencies and subsequently journey to the Kurdistan region to convene with officials and Kurdish leaders in Erbil.