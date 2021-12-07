UN SRSG and al-Sadr demand the Supreme Federal Court ratify the election results; official statement 

Shafaq News/ The Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary General for Iraq, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, commended the election campaign of the Sadrist bloc and the Independent High Electoral Commission's (IHEC) successful management of the polls.

Plasscchaert statements came during a meeting with the leader of the movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, in al-Hanana, earlier today, Tuesday.

The Chief of the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) arrived at the headquarters of the maverick Shiite leader in Najaf in an unannounced visit only a few hours ahead of a scheduled visit of the Coordination Framework's leaders.

According to a readout issued by al-Sadr's media office, "al-Sadr and Plasscchaert discussed the political situation Iraq has been through."

UNAMI chief offered congratulations to the leader of the Sadrist movement and lauded the successful management of his election campaign.

"It is only natural for a democratic election to produce a winner and a loser. This is its true meaning," she said according to al-Sadr's media office.

"The election administration by the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) was good and successful in technical terms."

According to the statement, both sides agreed that delaying the ratification of the results at the Supreme Federal Court is "inappropriate".