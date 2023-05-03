UN Representative reaffirms commitment to defend freedom of expression in Iraq

Shafaq News / Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, the UN Secretary-General's Representative in Iraq, reiterated the United Nations' commitment to support Iraqis in defending freedom of expression.

Plasschaert stated in a press release that this year's World Press Freedom Day is being celebrated under the theme "Building a Future of Rights: Press Freedom as a Pillar of Human Rights."

She emphasized that freedom of expression is essential for the functioning of all democratic societies, with free and independent media promoting a healthy exchange of ideas and opinions. Not only do they enhance transparency, but they also serve as a vital tool to inform authorities and leaders when their policies fail to produce the intended impact, enabling institutions to adapt and thrive accordingly.

The UN envoy asserted the organization's continued efforts throughout Iraq to document instances of harassment, intimidation, and retaliatory measures, whether legal or violent, against those exercising their right to freedom of expression.

Plasschaert noted that silencing, hindering, deflecting, or undermining public discourse achieves two detrimental results: distorting the image of the state and undermining public trust, which in turn leads to a compounding negative effect, obstructing open and public dialogue.

She stressed the importance of ensuring that everyone can express themselves freely without fear of retribution, including guaranteeing a legal framework that protects speech instead of unjustly restricting it. When laws are used to silence dissent, freedom of expression is under serious threat, undermining one of the fundamental building blocks of a democratic society.

Plasschaert concluded by saying, "The United Nations remains committed to supporting Iraqis in defending freedom of expression and other fundamental rights."