UN Human Rights Commissioner Warns of Climate Crisis Impact in Iraq and Globally

Shafaq News/ The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, has warned about the implications of Iraq's current extreme temperatures and drought, emphasizing that these conditions serve as a "wake-up call" to the world.

Türk made these remarks after he visited Iraq, a nation highly vulnerable to the consequences of climate change.

Throughout his tour of Iraq, where temperatures have soared to around fifty degrees Celsius amid severe drought, Türk observed the dire situation in the southern part of the country. He noted that "fields are barren and languishing under the brunt of drought."

"Rising temperatures plus the drought, and the fact that the loss of diversity is a reality, is a wake-up call for Iraq and the world," Türk stated during an interview with AFP in Baghdad. He added, "When we look into the situation of these communities, we look into our future."

For the fourth consecutive year, Iraq, ranked fifth country most affected by climate change by the United Nations, grapples with a prolonged drought. This crisis is attributed to reduced rainfall and escalating temperatures. Additionally, responsibility is shared by neighboring countries Turkey and Iran, whose dam construction upstream of the Tigris and Euphrates rivers has led to decreased water levels in Iraq.

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) previously warned in July that southern Iraq's historic marshlands (Al-Ahwar) were experiencing the most intense heatwave in four decades, contributing to a substantial decline in water levels.

Türk referenced a term used by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who described the world as entering an "era of global boiling." Türk noted that this concept is not theoretical but a daily reality in Iraq.

Notably, Iraqi Prime Minister Muhammad Shia al-Sudani has prioritized climate change mitigation in his government's agenda. However, environmental activists express concerns about the adequacy of actions taken.

Türk expressed concern about reports of "violence, intimidation, and death threats" against these environmental activists. One such activist, Jassem al-Asadi, who is dedicated to preserving the southern marshlands, was abducted by unidentified individuals for two weeks in February.