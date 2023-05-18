UN Envoy Calls for "Structural Institutionalization" Amid "Good but Complicated" Baghdad-Erbil Ties

Shafaq News/ The United Nations Secretary-General's Special Representative for Iraq, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, on Thursday called for a "structural institutionalization" of the ties between Baghdad and Erbil to ameliorate "good but complicated" dynamics.

Hennis-Plasschaert's remarks came during a briefing before the Security Council on the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) and updates on the situation of the country.

UNAMI chief ardently underscored the pressing need for "anticipatory governance", stressing the requirement for more "structural institutionalization" in the ties between Baghdad and Erbil.

"It remains essential to move beyond ad hoc engagements," she said, signaling an urgent need for long-term strategizing and policymaking in the country.

Turning her attention to the lingering stagnation of the Sinjar Agreement, the envoy expressed concern over the potential space this stalemate could be inadvertently creating for nefarious elements.

The protracted impasse, she noted, impedes the return of internally displaced persons (IDPs) and hinders the process of reconciliation.

"Challenges to reconciliation will persist until meaningful steps are taken towards unified administration, stable security structures, and reconstruction," Hennis-Plasschaert said.

In a call for proactive leadership, the UN envoy implored all parties involved in the power struggle in the Kurdistan region to" bridge their differences" and align their efforts with the broader interest of the people they represent.

"A glance at the Kurdistan region's history or geography reinforces urgent need for sustainable solutions," she added.

The Special Representative brought the long-overdue legislative elections in the Kurdistan region into focus. Pointing out the potential damage another postponement could inflict on public trust, Hennis-Plasschaert noted, "It is high time to get things done."