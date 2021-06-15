UN DSRSG visits the chair of IHEC's board of Commissioners

Shafaq News/ The United Nations Security General Deputy Special Representative (DSRSG) for Political Affairs and Electoral Assistance of the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI), Ingibjörg Sólrún Gísladóttir, met today in Baghdad with the Chairman of the Board of Commissioners of the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC), Judge Jalil Adnan Khalaf.

According to a readout issued by IHEC, the meeting discussed the latest updates on the preparations for the legislative elections scheduled for October 10 later this year.

Judge Khalaf has welcomed the International experts in Iraq and presented a preview about the work of electoral offices all over the country, and valued the consultation the UN mission provides to the Commissioners board.

The chair reviewed with his guest the "Electoral Conduct Code" signed by all the parties participating in the elections, indicating that this code aims to boost the public awareness of the elections, refrain from conflicts, and establish a healthy environment for electoral competition."

Judge Khalaf elaborated on the online public polls conducted ahead of the elections on social media.

For her part, Gísladóttir said that the mission will keep tabs on the entirety of the electoral process, stressing that it will spare no effort to guarantee the success of the elections.