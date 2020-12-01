UK will not leave Iraq, UK’ Minister said

Shafaq News / UK’ Minister for Middle East & North Africa, James Cleverly revealed, on Tuesday, that his country will not leave Iraq in the near future.

"It is important for the British government to have a presence in Iraq," Cleverly said at a press conference held today in Erbil, adding, "The situation was more complicated than today we did not leave Iraq."

The British minister explained that the “militia” is one of the main issues that his country is working on in Iraq, saying, "These militias caused problems and must be solved."

He also stressed, "We will continue to support the Peshmerga and the Region until the elimination of ISIS."