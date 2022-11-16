UK's foreign minister in a phone call with al-Sudani: committed to supporting Iraq

Shafaq News/ The United Kingdom's Foreign Minister James Cleverly, on Wednesday said that the government of his country is committed to supporting Iraq's security, environment, and economy.

Cleverly's remarks came during a phone call with Iraq's new Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-sudani, a readout by the latter's bureau said earlier today.

Al-Sudani and Cleverly discussed the bilateral ties between Iraq and the United Kingdom and cooperation prospects between the two nations.

The conversation, according to the readout, touched upon Iraq's role in the Middle East's politics and the battle against terrorism.

UK's top diplomat reiterated his country's commitment to supporting Iraq in the fields of economics, security, renewable energy, climate change, and investments.