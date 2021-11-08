UK's Chief of DSAME: we will remain a friendly force for Iraq and Kurdistan

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani met in Erbil with the UK Chief of Defence Staff's Senior Advisor to the Middle East and North Africa (DSAME), Air Marshal Martin (Sammy) Sampson.

In the meeting, both sides discussed the political and security situation in Iraq, especially the post-election stage of the Iraqi Parliament and the Region, and the threats of terrorists.

A statement by Barzani's office stated that the British delegation stressed that the UK would remain a "friendly force for the Kurdistan Region and Iraq," stressing his country's support for reforms in the ranks of the Kurdistan Peshmerga forces.