Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

UK's Chief of DSAME: we will remain a friendly force for Iraq and Kurdistan

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-11-08T12:19:02+0000
UK's Chief of DSAME: we will remain a friendly force for Iraq and Kurdistan

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani met in Erbil with the UK Chief of Defence Staff's Senior Advisor to the Middle East and North Africa (DSAME), Air Marshal Martin (Sammy) Sampson.

In the meeting, both sides discussed the political and security situation in Iraq, especially the post-election stage of the Iraqi Parliament and the Region, and the threats of terrorists.

A statement by Barzani's office stated that the British delegation stressed that the UK would remain a "friendly force for the Kurdistan Region and Iraq," stressing his country's support for reforms in the ranks of the Kurdistan Peshmerga forces.

related

Senior military delegation arrives in Erbil 

Date: 2021-10-26 12:25:14
Senior military delegation arrives in Erbil 

Details of Baghdad and Erbil joint military meeting disclosed

Date: 2020-10-13 10:58:25
Details of Baghdad and Erbil joint military meeting disclosed

Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani meets with Iyad Allawi

Date: 2021-09-23 15:12:13
Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani meets with Iyad Allawi

Truck drivers block the Mosul-Erbil road

Date: 2021-01-31 09:57:16
Truck drivers block the Mosul-Erbil road

Erbil hands over hundreds of wanted persons to Baghdad

Date: 2021-05-26 06:01:42
Erbil hands over hundreds of wanted persons to Baghdad

Iraq’s President arrives Erbil

Date: 2019-11-04 16:17:39
Iraq’s President arrives Erbil

Official: youth is a part of the Pope’s speech in Erbil

Date: 2021-03-06 13:00:29
Official: youth is a part of the Pope’s speech in Erbil

Iraq shuts down the Consulates of Belarus in Baghdad and Erbil

Date: 2021-11-06 15:29:06
Iraq shuts down the Consulates of Belarus in Baghdad and Erbil