UK reiterates support for Iraq to achieve economic integration

Shafaq News / Iraq's Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, on Friday, discussed with British Prime Minister James Cleverly bilateral relations between Iraq and the United Kingdom.

A statement by al-Sudani's office said that the two parties met in Germany on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, where they discussed the recent developments in the Region and the country.

The meeting also discussed cooperation between the two countries in the field of economy, investment, culture, energy, and education.

The Prime Minister expressed Iraq's keenness to build stable relations with the Region's countries, as well as Baghdad's readiness to strengthen ties with London and build partnerships with giant economic companies.

For his part, the British Prime Minister reiterated his country's willingness to support Iraq to maintain its stability and achieve economic integration.