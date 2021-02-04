UK is looking forward to fair and transparent elections, British ambassador says

Shafaq News / The British ambassador to Baghdad, Stephen Hickey, said on Thursday that early elections in Iraq should take into account the demonstrators demands.

Hickey visited today the city of Mosul saying in a joint press conference with Nineveh Governorate Najm al-Jubouri that he is “very happy to visit Mosul today, and aware of the great challenges faces the City, especially in the economic field.”

The British ambassador also said since 2014, UK has provided more than 300 million pounds as humanitarian aids, in addition to providing funding through the United Nations in order to support reconstruction and stability in the Governorate, indicating that he is looking for more international and Arab support to this City.

In a question about the upcoming elections in Iraq, Hickey answered that he is looking forward to holding a fair and transparent elections in response to the demands of the demonstrators, adding, “I am optimistic about early elections."