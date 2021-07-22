UK imposes sanctions on Nineveh's former governor 

Shafaq News/ The British government announced imposing sanctions on the former Nineveh governor, Nawfal al-Akoub, and four others on charges of corruption.

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said that the sanctions are due to corruption charges in Iraq, Equatorial Guinea, Zimbabwe, and Venezuela.

For its part, the U.S. State Department said today that the United States will continue working with the UK and other partners to address those involved in corruption files, stressing that it welcomes imposing sanctions on some people in several countries.

Last year, the Iraqi Integrity Commission announced implementing an arrest warrant against Nawfal Hammadi Al-Akoub, the former governor of Nineveh, after obtaining the approval of the competent court.

The authority had announced that it had set up a high-level investigative team to reveal the fate of stolen funds that were withdrawn before the dismissal of the former Nineveh governor.

However, the commission also announced arresting several officials and employees of the governorate's office on charges of embezzlement and squandering state funds, which exceed 76 billion Iraqi dinars.