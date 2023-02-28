UK expresses interest in developing relations with Iraq

Shafaq News / The British Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Tariq Ahmad, reaffirmed his country's desire to strengthen relations with Iraq in various fields, particularly in security and economy.

According to a statement released by the media office of Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, the latter received Tariq Ahmad and his accompanying delegation to discuss bilateral relations between the two countries and enhance prospects for cooperation in various fields.

Prime Minister al-Sudani expressed Iraq's sincere desire to build balanced and exceptional relationships with the regional and international community. He emphasized the government's aspirations to expand fruitful and constructive cooperation with the United Kingdom in various sectors, elevating the level of friendship between the two countries.

For his part, the British Minister conveyed greetings from the British Prime Minister and Foreign Secretary to the Iraqi Prime Minister, expressing his country's readiness to further cooperate with Iraq and support it in the areas of security and economy, as well as in implementing government programs aimed at reform and development.