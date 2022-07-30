Report

UK commends the "measured security response" to the Green Zone's demonstrations

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-07-30T16:46:30+0000
Shafaq News/ The United Kingdom's ambassador to Iraq, Mark Bryson-Richardson, commended the "measured security response" to the demonstrations of the Sadrist movement's inside Baghdad's Green Zone.

Bryson-Richardson tweeted, "The right to protest peacefully, respecting state institutions and property, is an important part of a democracy and I welcome the measured security response to the protests."

"I am concerned by rising tensions and encourage all parties to exercise restraint and de-escalate," he added.

Earlier today, the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) urged the actors in the Iraqi political arena to "de-escalate" amid heightened tension following the demonstrations of the Sadrist movement's supporters inside the Green Zone and the Coordination Framework's calls for counter-demonstration.

"The ongoing escalation is deeply concerning," UNAMI tweeted, "voices of reason and wisdom are critical to prevent further violence."

"All actors are encouraged to de-escalate in the interest of all Iraqis," it added.

