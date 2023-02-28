UK and Iraq discuss bilateral relations and investment opportunities

Shafaq News / British government official stated that Iraq is experiencing "tangible improvement" in its security and economic situation, affirming the desire of British companies to invest in the country.

According to a statement from the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein received Lord Tariq Ahmad, British Minister of State for the Middle East, North Africa, and South Asia, and discussed bilateral relations and areas of cooperation between the two countries.

The statement also quoted the British Minister of State as saying, "Iraq is witnessing tangible improvement in its security and economic situation, affirming the British government's keenness to provide all forms of support to the Iraqi government in various fields."

The British official also expressed the "desire of British companies to invest in Iraq," emphasizing the "need to continue cooperation and coordination in the fight against terrorism and the defeat of the extremist ideology espoused by the terrorist organization ISIS."

For his part, Fuad Hussein said that "Iraq is looking forward to moving forward in concluding a partnership and cooperation agreement between the two friendly countries," affirming the "need to work on enhancing economic and trade relations."

The Iraqi Foreign Minister called on British companies to "increase their presence in Iraq," as well as the "need for the United Kingdom to contribute to the development of the Iraqi banking sector, environmental issues, climate change, in addition to the energy sector and investment in associated gas."

The Foreign Minister also explained that "Iraq is in the process of approving the budget law for the current year, which includes allocating large amounts to implement many investment and service projects, and this is the main objective set by the current government."