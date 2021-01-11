UK ambassador in Iraq comments on al-Haboubi clashes

Shafaq News / The British ambassador to Baghdad, Stephen Hickey, called on the Iraqi authorities to apply "dialogue and self-control" regarding the events of Nasiriyah, Dhi Qar governorate in southern Iraq.

"I am very concerned about the escalation of violence in Nasiriyah," Hickey tweeted.

"The United Kingdom calls for dialogue, self-control, and accountability for the killing of civilians and members of the security forces," he added.

Demonstrators returned today, Monday, to al-Haboubi Square after violent clashes with the security forces yesterday.

Law enforcement forces use tear gas to clear the protestors from al-Haboubi Square, downtown Nasiriyah, Dhi Qar Governorate.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent reported skirmishes on "Al-Hadarat Bridge", half a kilometer from al-Haboubi Square, between the protestors and security forces.

Security Forces regained control over al-Haboubi Square in Nasiriyah, Dhi Qar governorate, according to eyewitnesses.