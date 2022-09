Shafaq News/ An Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) was reportedly downed in the vicinity of the Green Zone, a heavily fortified area that houses government headquarters and diplomatic missions downtown Iraq's capital city Baghdad, on Tuesday.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that the UAV neutralized using jammers, a system that overwhelms the vehicle with electronic noise by tapping into its frequency.

"Sirens sounded inside the US embassy," the source said, "but the C-RAM system was not activated."