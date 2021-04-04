UAE to invest three billion dollars in Iraq

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-04-04T19:32:42+0000

Shafaq News / The United Arab Emirates announced allocating three billion dollars for investment in Iraq to enhance investment and cooperation between the two countries. A joint statement said that the Emirati initiative aims to strengthen economic and investment relations, create new opportunities and partnerships, and enhance economic and social development in Iraq. This step comes within the framework of the historical fraternal relations between the two countries, and both countries' keenness to enhance them in a way that serves their mutual interests", the statement added. Moreover, the UAE announced its willingness to invest three billion dollars in Iraq, noting that both parties reviewed the latest regional and international developments during the meetings and touched upon the importance of international cooperation. According to the statement, the two sides praised the depth of the brotherly relations between the two brotherly countries. For his part, Al-Kadhimi praised the role of the UAE for its support for Iraq. The two sides also touched on the need for security and military cooperation, and the exchange of information to combat terrorism, adding that it was agreed to expand cooperation in the energy field, especially in the areas of renewable energy.

