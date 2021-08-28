UAE's Prime Minister arrives in Baghdad, "the Capital of the world"

Shafaq News/ Prime Minister and Vice-President of the United Arab Emirates and ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum arrived in the Iraqi capital to participate in the "Baghdad Conference for Cooperation and Partnership.

"Thanks to God, we have arrived in Baghdad, the capital of (Harun) al-Rashid and Al-Ma'mun (the fifth and the seventh Abbasid Caliphs), the capital of the world, the home of peace, the house of human wisdom, Baghdad of poets, writers and scholars, Baghdad of the Tigris and the Euphrates."

He added, "Despite its wounds (Baghdad), we are optimistic about its return, renaissance, and glory. May God protect Baghdad. May God protect the great people of Iraq."

So far, the French President Emmanuel Marcon, whose country is co-organizing the Summit, and delegations from Iran, Kuwait, Egypt, Turkey, Jordan, Saudi Arabia arrived in Baghdad to participate in the Conference.

Iraq has invited Iran and neighboring countries to a summit in Baghdad with the objective of calming tensions, which have brought them close to open conflict in recent years.

The Summit will discuss the war in Yemen, Lebanon's collapse, and a regional water crisis. It could take a step towards Saudi-Iranian rapprochement even though they have yet to say what representation they will send.