Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

UAE's Prime Minister arrives in Baghdad, "the Capital of the world"

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-08-28T11:03:06+0000
UAE's Prime Minister arrives in Baghdad, "the Capital of the world"

Shafaq News/ Prime Minister and Vice-President of the United Arab Emirates and ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum arrived in the Iraqi capital to participate in the "Baghdad Conference for Cooperation and Partnership.

"Thanks to God, we have arrived in Baghdad, the capital of (Harun) al-Rashid and Al-Ma'mun (the fifth and the seventh Abbasid Caliphs), the capital of the world, the home of peace, the house of human wisdom, Baghdad of poets, writers and scholars, Baghdad of the Tigris and the Euphrates."

He added, "Despite its wounds (Baghdad), we are optimistic about its return, renaissance, and glory. May God protect Baghdad. May God protect the great people of Iraq."

So far, the French President Emmanuel Marcon, whose country is co-organizing the Summit, and delegations from Iran, Kuwait, Egypt, Turkey, Jordan, Saudi Arabia arrived in Baghdad to participate in the Conference.

Iraq has invited Iran and neighboring countries to a summit in Baghdad with the objective of calming tensions, which have brought them close to open conflict in recent years.

The Summit will discuss the war in Yemen, Lebanon's collapse, and a regional water crisis. It could take a step towards Saudi-Iranian rapprochement even though they have yet to say what representation they will send.

related

Exclusive Footage of the Massage Center incident in Baghdad

Date: 2020-11-27 08:39:50
Exclusive Footage of the Massage Center incident in Baghdad

After a suspected patient of "Corona"... The director of a hospital in Baghdad clarifies the fact of being closed

Date: 2020-03-04 12:08:34
After a suspected patient of "Corona"... The director of a hospital in Baghdad clarifies the fact of being closed

Gay flag raised in the capital Baghdad

Date: 2020-05-17 11:24:23
Gay flag raised in the capital Baghdad

Baghdad prohibits electoral campaigns inside IDCs

Date: 2021-05-30 19:34:55
Baghdad prohibits electoral campaigns inside IDCs

Human trafficking gang of 11 individuals, including 5 women arrested in Baghdad

Date: 2019-10-02 11:36:52
Human trafficking gang of 11 individuals, including 5 women arrested in Baghdad

A night visit for Al-Kadhimi to a central prison

Date: 2020-07-30 08:37:53
A night visit for Al-Kadhimi to a central prison

Two terrorists arrested in Baghdad 

Date: 2021-07-17 16:09:32
Two terrorists arrested in Baghdad 

Baghdad operations command forms a committee for electoral security

Date: 2021-02-25 11:53:48
Baghdad operations command forms a committee for electoral security