UAE's PM meets with Iran's Foreign Minister in Baghdad

Shafaq News/ UAE's Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai met with Iran's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hossein Amirabdollahian, on the sidelines of a summit in Baghdad on Saturday.

“I wish him success in his new duties through the development of positive relations with neighboring countries and consolidating relations based on the principles of wisdom and the interests of nations. And as always, our greetings to the Iranian nation, a neighbor and a friend,” Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.

Sheikh Mohammed was leading the UAE's delegation participating in the Baghdad summit in Iraq.

Several Middle Eastern leaders and French President Emmanuel Macron are meeting in Baghdad on Saturday at a summit hosted by Iraq, which wants its neighbors to talk to each other instead of settling scores on its territory.

Organizers said they did not expect any diplomatic breakthroughs at the summit.

Heads of state attending included President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, King Abdullah of Jordan, Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani and Macron. Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates sent their heads of government, and Turkey its foreign minister. Saudi Arabia is being represented by Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan.