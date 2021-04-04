UAE's Crown Prince underlines his country's commitment to Iraq's stability upon meeting al-Kadhimi

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-04-04T17:04:23+0000

Shafaq News/ The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, reiterated his country's support to Iraq and the Iraqi nation upon his meeting with the Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, in the Emirati capital, Abu Dhabi. Prince Al Nahyan tweeted, "During Dr. Mustafa Al Kadhimi's visit to the UAE, we discussed regional and global developments, as well as ways to strengthen our fraternal relations." He added, "The UAE remains committed to supporting stability and progress for Iraq and its people." Al-Kadhimi and Al Nahyan headed an expanded meeting between the Iraqi and Emirati delegations in UAE's capital, Abu Dhabi, today, Sunday. Al-Kadhimi embarked to UAE on an official visit in an effort to forge close ties with oil-rich Gulf Arab monarchies. Bin Nahyan led an entourage to welcome the Iraqi Prime Minister and the accompanying delegation upon his arrival at the Presidential Airport in Abu Dhabi. The Iraqi Prime Minister was accorded a red-carpet reception where the UAE and Iraqi national anthems were played, after which artillery fired 21 guns in salute to the guest. Khadimi's visit to the UAE follows one to Saudi Arabia last week, during which Riyadh said it would increase investments in Iraq by five-fold to $2.67 billion.

