UAE expresses serious interest in Development Road Project

Shafaq News/ The Emirati Minister of State, Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, said the UAE's "serious" desire to participate in Iraq's Development Road Project aims to link Iraq to Europe via Turkey.

According to the Iraqi government media office, Prime Minister Muhammad Shia Al-Sudani met with Al-Marar in Baghdad to discuss ways to enhance cooperation and strengthen partnerships between Iraq and the UAE.

Prime Minister Al-Sudani reiterated the government's commitment to pursuing economic integration with Abu Dhabi, highlighting Iraq's openness to Emirati companies and businessmen, and expressed the government's eagerness to develop relations with the UAE, particularly in economic, investment, and development areas.

Minister Al Marar conveyed the UAE's support for Iraq's development and investment projects and expressed the UAE's keen interest in participating in the Development Road Project.

The Development Road Project is a $17 billion infrastructure project in Iraq that aims to connect Asia to Europe through a new motorway and rail network. The project will link the southern port city of Basra to the Turkish border, connecting to existing rail and road networks that lead to Europe.

The project is being funded by a consortium of Iraqi and international investors and is expected to be completed in 2028. It is expected to create thousands of jobs and boost the Iraqi economy by billions of dollars.

The Development Road Project is more than just a road and a railway. It is also a strategic project that aims to transform Iraq into a regional transportation hub. The project will also help to promote regional cooperation and economic integration.

The project is still in its early stages but can potentially be a significant game-changer for Iraq and the region. It is a sign of Iraq's commitment to rebuilding and developing its economy and playing a more active role in the global community.