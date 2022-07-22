UAE condemns the bloody attack on Duhok 

Shafaq News / The UAE strongly condemned the attack that targeted a tourist area in the Duhok Governorate in the Kurdistan region, in the north of the Republic of Iraq, which resulted in deaths and injuries.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) affirmed the UAE’s strong condemnation of these criminal acts, and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence aimed at destabilising security and stability in contravention of human values ​​and principles.

The Ministry expressed the UAE's solidarity with all measures taken by Iraq to protect its sovereignty, security and stability, stressing the UAE's keenness to ensure the security and stability of Iraq.

The Ministry also expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the government and people of the Republic of Iraq and to the families of the victims of this heinous crime, and wished for a speedy recovery for all the injured.

(WAM)