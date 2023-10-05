UAE carrier Fly Dubai reverses entry visas for Iraqi e-passport holders

Shafaq News/ Fly Dubai, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), has reversed a decision to prohibit the issuance of entry visas to Iraqi citizens holding electronic passports.

Earlier today, Fly Dubai had issued a statement, echoing the UAE's stance, announcing a temporary ban on granting entry visas to holders of the new Iraqi electronic passport until further notice.

A high-ranking source in the airline company, who spoke on condition of anonymity, confirmed the initial decision but revealed that it was rescinded just two hours after its announcement.

"The decision was indeed made, but it was swiftly retracted," the source explained. "Iraqi citizens can now apply for UAE entry visas, whether they hold the old-style Iraqi passport or the new electronic one. There are no restrictions or conditions in place, and the situation has returned to normal."