UAE’ Minister of State for Defence Affairs receives the Iraqi Minister of Defence

Shafaq News / Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, the Emirati Cabinet Member and Minister of State for Defence Affairs received in the capital, Abu Dhabi the Iraqi minister of defence Jumaa Anad and the accompanying delegation.

Emirati media reported that Al-Bowardi confirmed his country's keenness to strengthen brotherly and historical relations with Iraq, through joint action in all fields, especially the military field.

The UAE Minister condemned the “repeated terrorist attacks that would threaten the security and stability of Iraq.”

The two sides exchanged views on regional and international issues, including the efforts of the two countries in combating terrorism.