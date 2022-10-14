Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

U.S. welcomes election of new Iraqi President and PM

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-10-14T05:42:15+0000
U.S. welcomes election of new Iraqi President and PM

Shafaq News / The U.S. Department of State welcomed today, Friday, the election of Abdullatif Rashid as a President of Iraq, and Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani as Prime Minister.

Spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement, "Today, after more than a year of government formation negotiations, the United States welcomes the Iraqi Council of Representatives’ election of Abdul Latif Rashid as the President of Iraq. President Rashid named Mohammed Shia al-Sudani as the Prime Minister-designate."

"As Iraq’s political leaders form a new government, we encourage them to bear in mind the will of the Iraqi people, who voted for a government responsive to their needs. The United States urges all parties to refrain from violence and to resolve differences amicably and peacefully through the political process", he added.

The statement concluded, "The United States reiterates its commitment to partnering with the people and government of Iraq to advance our many shared priorities. We look forward to continuing the strong cooperation between our countries."

related

The former U.S. ambassador to Baghdad: Iraqi-American relations depends on the orientations of Muqtada al-Sadr

Date: 2021-10-15 16:23:42
The former U.S. ambassador to Baghdad: Iraqi-American relations depends on the orientations of Muqtada al-Sadr

Tensions rising between U.S. and Iran; New Year’s seen as potential flashpoint

Date: 2021-12-22 08:45:35
Tensions rising between U.S. and Iran; New Year’s seen as potential flashpoint

Iraq tops the list of Arab countries with the highest number of COVID cases

Date: 2022-01-14 06:10:38
Iraq tops the list of Arab countries with the highest number of COVID cases

Abdullatif Rashid elected as President of Iraq

Date: 2022-10-13 15:20:57
Abdullatif Rashid elected as President of Iraq

Iraqi-U.S. meeting to schedule the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Iraq

Date: 2020-11-18 19:06:27
Iraqi-U.S. meeting to schedule the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Iraq

Rashid gives the go-ahead for forming a new government

Date: 2022-10-13 16:21:50
Rashid gives the go-ahead for forming a new government

The U.S. Should Take a Strategic View towards Iraq

Date: 2020-12-11 07:55:56
The U.S. Should Take a Strategic View towards Iraq

PUK congratulates Rashid on his election as new President

Date: 2022-10-13 18:18:33
PUK congratulates Rashid on his election as new President