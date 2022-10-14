U.S. welcomes election of new Iraqi President and PM

Shafaq News / The U.S. Department of State welcomed today, Friday, the election of Abdullatif Rashid as a President of Iraq, and Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani as Prime Minister.

Spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement, "Today, after more than a year of government formation negotiations, the United States welcomes the Iraqi Council of Representatives’ election of Abdul Latif Rashid as the President of Iraq. President Rashid named Mohammed Shia al-Sudani as the Prime Minister-designate."

"As Iraq’s political leaders form a new government, we encourage them to bear in mind the will of the Iraqi people, who voted for a government responsive to their needs. The United States urges all parties to refrain from violence and to resolve differences amicably and peacefully through the political process", he added.

The statement concluded, "The United States reiterates its commitment to partnering with the people and government of Iraq to advance our many shared priorities. We look forward to continuing the strong cooperation between our countries."