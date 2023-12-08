U.S. vows retaliation for attacks in Iraq, emphasizing a timely and firm response

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh warned armed factions against attacks targeting U.S. military bases in Iraq and Syria.

In a briefing, Singh revealed, "there've been approximately 78 attacks on our bases, but I don't have anything that's happened within the last 24 hours."

The U.S. spokeswoman said that as of December 4, "about 66 of our folks who have received non-serious, non-life-threatening injuries, all who have returned to work."

Asked if the Iraqi government can protect the U.S. forces in Iraq, Singh pointed out that Iraq is a "partner" to the United States, and the U.S. presence in the country is at the invitation of the government.

"But I would remind you that when we have decided to respond it has been deliberate, it has been effective, our strikes have been able to destroy weapons facilities, command and control node, storage facilities that these IRGC backed groups use."

She considers the factions' attacks "unsuccessful with minor infrastructure damage." Confirming that the United States will "always respond back at a time and place."

Last Wednesday, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, an umbrella group comprising multiple armed factions with close ties to Tehran, targeted the Ain al-Asad base in western Iraq for the second time within hours.

An attack of a series that targeted the US-led Coalition forces in Iraq and Syria.

On December 2, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani conveyed to U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken the country's rejection of any attack on its territory.

PM Al-Sudani emphasized Iraq's commitment to safeguarding the Global Coalition's advisors present in the country.

The near-daily attacks against the US-led Coalition in Iraq and Syria commenced in solidarity with Palestinians after Hamas' attack on October 7 and the Israeli aggression against the Gaza Strip, where more than 16,500 Palestinians were killed.

In response, the United States has conducted strikes in eastern Syria and Iraq, targeting weapons depots and storage facilities linked to Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps and its groups.

It is noteworthy that currently, the U.S. maintains 900 troops in Syria and 2,500 in Iraq.