Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

U.S. ships more than 500,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Iraq

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-08-12T20:35:41+0000
U.S. ships more than 500,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Iraq

Shafaq News/ The U.S. government will ship just over 500,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to Iraq on Thursday, with the shots due to arrive in the Middle Eastern country on Saturday, a White House official said.

President Joe Biden first disclosed the plans last month during a White House meeting with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi in which the two leaders agreed the United States would end its combat mission in Iraq by the end of 2021.

The United States plans to provide Iraq with 503,100 doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to Iraq under the global COVAX vaccine-sharing program, the official said.

Last week, the United States marked over 110 million doses donated and shipped around the world.

In addition to the $2 billion it has donated to COVAX, the U.S. government had said it will purchase 500 million Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines to distribute to the African Union and 92 low and lower middle-income countries.

Source: Reuters

related

Iraq to import 1.5 million dose of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

Date: 2020-12-21 18:41:28
Iraq to import 1.5 million dose of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

Lockdown is ruled out..and the vaccine arrives by the end of the current month, MP says

Date: 2021-02-07 13:44:36
Lockdown is ruled out..and the vaccine arrives by the end of the current month, MP says

China’s great vaccine hope, Sinopharm, sees reputation darkened amid COVID spikes in countries using it

Date: 2021-06-04 05:31:07
China’s great vaccine hope, Sinopharm, sees reputation darkened amid COVID spikes in countries using it

Iraq to start receiving Coronavirus vaccine starting next week

Date: 2021-02-25 09:07:43
Iraq to start receiving Coronavirus vaccine starting next week

Iraq imposes a new lockdown and tightens restrictions amid surging COVID-19 cases

Date: 2021-07-07 17:57:53
Iraq imposes a new lockdown and tightens restrictions amid surging COVID-19 cases

Iraq to receive millions of Corona virus vaccine in the coming days

Date: 2021-02-26 13:14:52
Iraq to receive millions of Corona virus vaccine in the coming days

Najaf issues strict measures to enhance vaccine turnout

Date: 2021-07-11 15:21:02
Najaf issues strict measures to enhance vaccine turnout

MP warns of Sadrist monopoly over the vaccine, and Sadrist MP responds

Date: 2021-03-01 18:45:14
MP warns of Sadrist monopoly over the vaccine, and Sadrist MP responds