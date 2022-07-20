Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

U.S. says it's monitoring situation after strike in Iraq's Dohuk

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-07-20T21:32:18+0000
U.S. says it's monitoring situation after strike in Iraq's Dohuk

Shafaq News / Washington is monitoring the situation following a shelling that killed civilians in northern Iraq on Wednesday, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said, declining to comment in detail while information emerges on the strike.

Iraqi state media accused neighboring Turkey of carrying out the strike that killed eight tourists and wounded another 23 people at a resort in the northern Dohuk province. Ankara denied it played any role.

In a regular press briefing, Price reiterated the U.S. position that military action in Iraq should respect Iraqi sovereignty and territorial integrity, and emphasized "the importance of ensuring civilians are protected."

(Reuters)

related

Protestors picket a Turkish visa application center in Najaf

Date: 2022-07-20 17:12:36
Protestors picket a Turkish visa application center in Najaf

UNAMI condemns attack in Duhok, urges all parties to cease these violations

Date: 2022-07-20 17:18:19
UNAMI condemns attack in Duhok, urges all parties to cease these violations

Iraq warns citizens to avoid traveling to Turkey

Date: 2022-07-20 19:36:17
Iraq warns citizens to avoid traveling to Turkey

Protestors call for boycotting Turkish products

Date: 2022-07-20 20:03:48
Protestors call for boycotting Turkish products

The US Undersecretary of State: Al-Hashd threats Iraq stability

Date: 2020-09-24 15:35:48
The US Undersecretary of State: Al-Hashd threats Iraq stability

Iraq summons its charge d'affaires in Turkey for consultation after an attack

Date: 2022-07-20 21:23:56
Iraq summons its charge d'affaires in Turkey for consultation after an attack

US calls on all parties to respect the integrity of the Iraqi elections

Date: 2021-10-26 05:41:47
US calls on all parties to respect the integrity of the Iraqi elections

Activists in Al-Sulaymaniyah hold a vigil against the Turkish attack on Zakho

Date: 2022-07-21 13:05:40
Activists in Al-Sulaymaniyah hold a vigil against the Turkish attack on Zakho