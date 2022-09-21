Report

U.S. praises Iraq's effort to preserve stability in the region

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-09-21T07:14:07+0000
Shafaq News / Iraq's Minister of Foreign affairs, Fuad Hussein, met with the White House Coordinator for the Middle East and North Africa, Brett McGurk, on the sidelines of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

The meeting discussed bilateral relations between Baghdad and Washington, especially in the security and military field.

The two parties also shed light on the recent developments in the region, as well as Iraq's ties with neighboring countries.

Hussein stressed the importance of Iraq's role in addressing tensions and differences between the countries of the region.

For his part, McGurk praised Baghdad's effort to preserve stability and security in the region.

