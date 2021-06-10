U.S. offers $3 million for information on attacks against its interests in Iraq

Shafaq News/ The U.S. Department of State allocated a financial reward for information on attacks against U.S. diplomatic facilities in Iraq.

In a tweet, "Rewards for Justice" urged Iraqis to provide information on "terrorists" who carry out attacks and hide among civilians.

The tweet said Washington offers a reward of up to $3 million for information on planned or past attacks against US diplomatic facilities.

A spokesperson of the U.S.-led Coalition on Thursday pilloried yesterday's attacks, deeming them a violation of "the rule of law" and "National sovereignty".

The official military Spokesman for Operation Inherent Resolve (OIR) and the member Coalition to Defeat Daesh (ISIS), Colonel Wayne Marotto, tweeted, "Each attack against the Government of Iraq, Kurdistan Region-Iraq, and the Coalition undermines the authority of Iraqi institutions, the rule of law and Iraqi National sovereignty."

The Security Media Cell (SMC) reported that Baghdad International Airport was targeted with three unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), one of which was shot down, without revealing further details.